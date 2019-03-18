Cooking with Kyle: Lemon almond muffins

These muffins are fantastic! They’re great as breakfast or with brunch, or with any fruit dish. They will freeze, as well.

And don’t forget, Easter is right around the corner – these muffins will grace your table beautifully.

Recipe makes 20 regular muffins.

Ingredients

3 C flour

2 C sugar

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

4 eggs

1 C sour cream

1/2 lb (2 sticks) melted butter

2 T lemon zest

1/2 t almond extract

5 t fresh lemon juice Topping:

2/3 C flour

2/3 C sugar

2.5 T (1/4 stick) chilled butter cut into small slices Glaze:

2.5 T fresh lemon juice

1/4 C sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray or line with paper muffin cups – 20 muffin tins.

In a mixing bowl. Sift together flour, sugar, soda and salt. In a second bowl, whisk together remaining wet ingredients. Fold into sifted dry ingredients until thoroughly combined.

In a small mixing bowl, cut chilled butter into topping flour and sugar. Mixture will resemble coarse meal. Fill muffin tins/cups 3/4 full; top muffin batter with the topping, dividing evenly between muffins.

Place muffin pan in preheated oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until knife inserted in muffin comes clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before glazing.

While muffins are cooling, whisk together glaze sugar and lemon juice. Divide evenly between muffins, drizzling each with the glaze. Best warm or at room temperature. Enjoy!