Dutch authorities: Multiple people injured after shooting incident inside tram 

Multiple people have been injured after a shooting incident inside a tram in the Dutch town of Utrecht, authorities have confirmed.

Dutch authorities are considering “a possible terrorist motive” for the shooting, which happened in 24 October Square at 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m ET) on Monday, Utrecht police said on Twitter.

“We cannot rule out terrorist motive,” Holland’s National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism, PJ Aalbersberg, tweeted. “Crisis team is activated.”

Police have not taken any suspects into custody, according to Joost Lanshage, spokesman for the police in central Holland. He said the shooting was now over, but that the police operation was ongoing.

Three rescue helicopters have been sent to the scene — which has since been cordoned off — to “monitor” the situation, Lanshage said.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte told CNN’s affiliate RTL that he was “very concerned” about the incident, which remains under investigation.