‘I had a gun in my face. I couldn’t stop shaking,’ Police looking for robber that hit 3 metro businesses in 45 minutes

OKLAHOMA CITY - With help from surveillance photos, Oklahoma City investigators hope someone can help identify a person of interest in connection to three attempted robberies.

Between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Monday, a Walmart Neighborhood Market, a CVS Pharmacy and Maestro Donuts, all on the city's south side, all reported attempted robberies with the same suspect description.

The subject is described as a white male between his late teens to early 20s, was wearing a dark blue Champion hoodie with a red shirt underneath and a black hoodie on his head. Investigators believe he did not act alone.

"He's seen getting in and out of a 2015-ish grey Nissan Frontier," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "Somebody else is assumed to be driving that pickup truck, but we don't have a good description of that getaway driver."

The first reported encounter was at the grocery story on Southwest 59th Street.

"He walks over to the pharmacy and tries to open the door, it's locked and he's confronted by an employee who follows him out of the store and tells him he has to leave," Morgan said.

About 20 minutes later, the same description was reported at the CVS on Southwest 44th Street. Police said, at this location, he tried to rob a clerk at gunpoint.

"In that situation, the clerk was unable to get the register open to give him money so he left the store," Morgan said.

About 15 minutes after that, the man walked into Maestro Donuts on South Agnew Avenue.

"He walked in and, as soon as he saw me, he put the gun up and was like 'Give me the money,'" said Anahi Palma, who works at the doughnut shop.

Palma said she cleared out the register and gave it to him, which was a sum of about $300.

"You don’t really know what to do when you have a gun pointed at you. I just stayed as quiet as I could, as calm as I could and did what he asked so I wouldn't get hurt," she said. "Until he left is when I broke down. I couldn’t stop shaking. I was bawling."

OCPD said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Contact Crime Stoppers with your tips – 405-235-7300 or OKCCrimeTips.com (Case #19-021876).