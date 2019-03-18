Jail, patrol car escapee apparently returned to Missouri

Posted 12:59 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, March 18, 2019

HEAVENER, Okla. – Authorities say a kidnapping suspect who escaped from a Missouri jail and then from an Oklahoma police car last week apparently stole a pickup truck and returned to Missouri over the weekend.

The truck was found Sunday in Pettis County, Missouri. That’s where 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis broke out of jail just more than a week earlier. The sheriff’s office says the truck had been stolen Friday from a home near Heavener, Oklahoma, where Davis apparently stayed in a camper after his second escape.

Police say that escape happened Wednesday when he crawled from the back seat of a patrol car and into the front while handcuffed. Davis then drove the car about 1.5 miles before crashing into a tree.

A search is underway. Authorities say Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and has several tattoos, including a “third eye” tattoo of an eye in a pyramid on the front of his neck.

