Man arrested after allegedly damaging Tulsa business he once applied to

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized a Tulsa business that he had applied for a job at last year.

According to FOX 23, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Workspace Resource Inc. after someone called “to report that a man was trying to kick in a door on South Boulder Ave.”

When officers arrived, they heard a loud noise near the front of a business and then saw a man running away.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Jace Scott was intoxicated and uncooperative while officers were trying to arrest him.

FOX 23 reports surveillance video allegedly shows Scott kicking in the door, then grabbing a plant pot and smashing out an inner glass wall of the business.

The owner of Workspace Resource Inc. says Scott applied for a job at the company last spring. However, he was not interviewed because the owner says they were looking for a full-time employee, and Scott’s resume stated he was still in college.

Creighton Delgrosso saw the boarded up wall inside the business while helping friends move over the weekend.

“Why take revenge on a window? The window didn’t hire you,” Delgrosso said.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail for second-degree burglary and public intoxication.