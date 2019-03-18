× Officials: House near Lake Overholser considered to be a total loss following fire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire near Lake Overholser Monday morning.

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to scene at around 5 a.m. near NW 30th and Eagle Lane after someone saw the fire and called it in.

Fire officials say crews were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

A neighbor who lives nearby said she didn’t know what was happening until she saw flashing lights.

“I woke up, saw all these lights, scared me to death,” said the neighbor. “I had no idea.”

The neighbor told News 4 the house belongs to the India Pentecostal Church of God and was being used as a Sunday school, however, fire officials have not yet confirmed that.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

Major Daniel Orr with the Oklahoma City Fire Department says the fire does not appear to be suspicious, and investigators are working to determine a cause.

Orr says the house is considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.