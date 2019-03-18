BREAKING: Emergency crews on the scene of a plane crash at Sundance Airpark, one dead
OKLAHOMA CITY- Officials are responding to a deadly plane crash at Sundance Airpark.
A twin-engine Westwind jet crashed about 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Sundance Airpark.
Oklahoma City Fire officials confirm one adult male has died and a female is in critical condition.
No names have been released at this time.
The FAA says the aircraft departed from an airport in Panama City, Florida and crashed while landing at Sundance.
The Airpark is located at 13,000 N. Sara Rd.
The FAA and NTSB investigations are en route to the scene.