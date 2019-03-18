× OHP: Traffic stop ends in trooper-involved shooting in Jackson County

BLAIR, Okla. – An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting in Jackson County over the weekend.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Trooper Josh Tinsley performed a traffic stop on a driver within the city limits of Blair.

OHP says the driver, Chris Ryan Mills, was driving his vehicle while his license was revoked.

While attempting to place Mills in custody, officials say Mills “became combative.”

An altercation took place and at some point, Tinsley discharged his firearm.

Officials say Tinsley provided medical attention for Mills until paramedics arrived.

Mills was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he is listed as stable.

Authorities with OHP say Mills had nine prior felony convictions, including assault and battery on a police officer and a Jackson County felony DUI in 2018 for which he is currently serving supervised probation.

Tinsley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.