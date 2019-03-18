× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly stabbing father

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed his father.

On Sunday, just before 12:30 a.m., police arrested Roy Leathers III near West 63rd and North Osage.

According to police, Leathers allegedly stabbed his father, who was able to get away after hitting Leathers with a pipe.

KJRH reports Leathers is expected to be in court Monday.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and a $25,000 bond.

It is not yet known what led up to the incident.