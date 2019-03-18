Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly stabbing father

Posted 12:41 pm, March 18, 2019, by

Roy Leathers III

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed his father.

On Sunday, just before 12:30 a.m., police arrested Roy Leathers III near West 63rd and North Osage.

According to police, Leathers allegedly stabbed his father, who was able to get away after hitting Leathers with a pipe.

KJRH reports Leathers is expected to be in court Monday.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and a $25,000 bond.

It is not yet known what led up to the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.