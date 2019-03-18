Oklahoma mother speaks out after son shot, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDABEL, Okla. - Three people are in custody after an Idabel teen was found dead in his car in northeast Oklahoma City.

According to police, two men from Idabel went to sell illegal items to two men in Oklahoma City.

The victim's mother told News 4 she's still trying to process her loss.

"He just filled up a room," said the victim's mother, Heidi Gilbert. "All of the pictures of him are him making people laugh."

The mother is grieving after she learned her son, Jake McClain, was shot to death on Friday.

"He just would do anything for anybody," Gilbert said.

Police said an illegal trade turned into a crime scene.

McClain and his friend, Seth Tisho, traveled from Idabel to Oklahoma City to sell illegal items.

"They met up with two other people, and that is when the shooting occurred," said MSgt. Gary Knight from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said, during the transaction, Jonate Jefferson pulled the trigger and is charged with murder in the first degree.

Elijah Wilson is booked under a felony murder charge.

The victim's friend, Tisho, is also facing a felony murder charge.

"It does not mean that he actually killed the person, but it does mean he was involved in the crime when the person was killed," Knight said.

Gilbert said McClain was an all-state football player and planning on starting a new job next week at the McCurtain County Jail.

"I never wanted my kids to be the straight 'A' student or the star athlete," she said. "I just wanted him to be kind to everybody."

Gilbert plans to head to Idabel on Tuesday, as she still tries to process what happened.

"The people responsible for this have mothers too, and I pray for them," she said. "Other than that, it’s a police matter, and I have full faith in them."

All three suspects are being held at the Oklahoma County Jail with no bond.