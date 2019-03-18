Oklahomans stepping up to help Nebraska flood victims

Much of the Midwest is experiencing massive and, in some places, historic flooding.

The raging waters area was already blamed for at least three deaths, hundreds of rescues and even more evacuations.

Now, an Oklahoma group is trying to help flood victims. They said it is a way for them to thank those who helped Oklahomans last year during our massive and destructive wildfires.

Oklahoma resident Angie Hicks is working to collect things like hay and feed for farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. Hicks said it’s the least she can do for Nebraskans after all they’ve done for Oklahomans during our times of need.

“It would mean so much to them,” she said.

It’s a devastating scene. Homes are underwater, cattle gone, roads washed away and many having to be rescued from flooded roads.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Hicks said.

Hicks lives in El Reno. She said her family in Nebraska is one of many affected by the tragedy.

“My great uncle has lost 54 head of cattle so far, and he’s unsure of his home,” she said. “He’s stuck in Iowa. They need our help. The animals need our help.”

Now, Hicks is calling on Oklahomans to gather supplies to take up there.

“They need feed,” she said. “They need bedding. They need fencing supplies. They need towels and cleaning supplies, food. It breaks my heart. I want to be there right now, but I can’t.”

Hicks said, when Oklahoma suffered, whether it was wildfires or tornadoes, folks in Nebraska were the first to offer a helping hand.

“They were all calling us and asking if they can bring us hay, and then we had the fires and they were convoys of semis from Colorado, Nebraska asking to help,” she said.

Now, it’s time to return the favor.

“These are things that they did for us, so lets do it for them too,” Hicks said.

Hicks said a little bit goes a long way.

“It would be absolutely amazing to know that we could help and to know that we could help be a part of something that could impact so many people,” she said. “If you’re able to donate, please do what you can.”

Hicks is still working on setting up donation drop off sites before they leave for Nebraska on Friday. If you like to help out, you can reach out to her on Facebook.