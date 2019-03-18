× Once-popular camel rides at the Oklahoma City Zoo return

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fan favorite from the 80’s and 90’s at the Oklahoma City Zoo is back.

If you’ve ever wanted to ride a camel, here’s your chance.

Bill, Mongo and Fred are going to be at the zoo through the summer and possibly the fall.

For $6 per person, you can take one of them for a spin.

The trio is here from JK Animal Adventures in Missouri.

If that name sounds familiar, they’ve brought camels to a number of events here in Oklahoma and were the ones who brought them to the zoo decades ago.

So, what made the zoo decide to bring them back?

It started with a trial run back in October and now the reviews are in.

“We wanted to see how they would do with the weather and how the crowds would react to them and it was a great overall experience for everybody, so we brought them back this spring,” said Candice Rennels, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Lots of young kids spent some time on their spring break taking a ride.

“It was so wobbly, I felt like I was gonna fall off,” said Yara.

“But it was worth it,” said Lena

“It was worth a try. Try new things and your life is better,” said Sophia.

The rhinos have moved to Sanctuary Asia so Bill, Mongo and Fred are in their old enclosure for now.

Rides are open to people of all ages but children under 6 need to be accompanied by an adult.