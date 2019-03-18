Pursuit ends with 2 in custody, 1 suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a routine traffic stop that turned into a high speed chase. Now, the driver is still on the run.

The chase ended at SW 24th and Broadway. Police have two suspects in custody, but one is still at large and it turns out officials were already looking for that car.

Just before noon on Monday, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a black Nissan Versa at I-40 and Meridian for a basic traffic violation.

"The vehicle failed to stop and initiated a pursuit that went through a lot of south Oklahoma City before officers lost sight of the vehicle," said Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

After the high speed pursuit, officials eventually located the car.

"Witnesses told officers that a black male and two female passengers bailed from that vehicle, and officers were able to locate the two females and take them into custody," Morgan said.

The two females are likely facing multiple charges, but the male was able to elude police and remains on the run.

"At the same time this was occurring, officers with another patrol division were actually taking a possibly embezzled vehicle report in reference to this particular vehicle," Morgan said.

Basically, the vehicle might have been just been stolen when police tried to pull it over.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Oklahoma City police.