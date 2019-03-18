Search underway for suspect in SW Oklahoma City bank robbery

Posted 1:54 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, March 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in southwest Oklahoma City.

It happened at Bank of the West near SW 89th and Penn at approximately 1:30 p.m.

FBI officials say the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from bank employees, received an undisclosed amount and left the bank on foot heading in a northbound direction.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black beanie and black pants.

The incident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.