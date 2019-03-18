Search underway for suspect in SW Oklahoma City bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery in southwest Oklahoma City.

It happened at Bank of the West near SW 89th and Penn at approximately 1:30 p.m.

FBI officials say the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from bank employees, received an undisclosed amount and left the bank on foot heading in a northbound direction.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black beanie and black pants.

The incident remains under investigation.