EDMOND, Okla. - Part of a busy interstate near Edmond is back to normal after a large bale of cotton spread across the roadway.

At around 9:30 a.m. Monday, clean-up started on southbound I-35 near 2nd St. in Edmond.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a large bale of cotton covered two lanes of the interstate, causing traffic delays.

Crews quickly cleaned up the scene and the roadway is now clear.