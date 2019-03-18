Three people arrested in connection to murder of Idabel teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an Oklahoma teen.

On March 15, at around 5:45 p.m., police were called to a reported shooting near NE 26th and Lindsay at the Liberty Station Apartments.

When police arrived, they found the victim, Jack McClain, 18, of Idabel, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time of the shooting, three people were taken into custody for questioning.

Oklahoma City police announced on Monday that three people were arrested: Seth Tisho, 20, of Idabel; Jonate Jefferson, 22, of Oklahoma City; and Elijah Wilson, 22, of Oklahoma City.

Police say McClain and Tisho drove to Oklahoma City from Idabel to “conduct an illegal transaction.”

During the “illegal transaction,” Jefferson allegedly shot and killed McClain, police say.

All three suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on murder complaints.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.