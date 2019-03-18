× Traffic Alert: Southbound I-35 lane, ramp closures expected Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers should expect a few lane and ramp closures on a busy interstate throughout Monday.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, drivers should prepare for:

Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to two lanes between N.E. 36 th St. (mm 132) and US-62 East/N.E. 23rd St. (mm 130)

St. (mm 132) and US-62 East/N.E. 23rd St. (mm 130) The southbound I-35 on-ramp from N.E. Grand Blvd. will be closed

The southbound I-35 off-ramp to US-62/N.E. 23rd St. (mm 130) will be closed

The lane and ramp closures are due to sign installation.