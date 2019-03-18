× With Westbrook Out, Thunder Lose to Miami

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not have Russell Westbrook, but the Miami Heat did have 37-year-old Dwyane Wade, and he played like he was 27 in his final appearance as an NBA player in Oklahoma City, as the Heat beat the Thunder 116-107 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena.

Wade, who will retire at the end of the season, had 25 points and along with Goran Dragic, who had 26 points, the Heat overcame a 13-0 Thunder start to dominate the rest of the game.

Miami answered with a 21-2 run to lead 27-25 after the first quarter, and it was a 33-8 run spanning the first two quarters, leading 58-55 at halftime.

The Heat built the lead to 15 in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth before winning by nine.

The Thunder had 19 turnovers and shot just 44 percent from the field, and just 27 percent from three-point range.

Paul George led OKC with 31 points and Jerami Grant scored a career high 27 points, including several spectacular dunks.

Dennis Schroder started in place of Westbrook at point guard and had 20 points, but had five turnovers, as did George.

Westbrook missed the game serving a one game suspension for getting 16 technical fouls this season.

Steven Adams was the fourth Thunder player in double figures with 10 points, but battled foul trouble and played just 25 minutes.\

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had 9 points and hit a three-pointer to give the Heat their biggest lead of 19 in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder fall to 42-29 on the season, now tied for fifth with San Antonio in the Western Conference standings.

OKC finishes their three-game homestand Wednesday night when they host Toronto at 8:30 pm.

Former Thunder player Nick Collison will have his #4 jersey retired that night.