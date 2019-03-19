Adorable 10-year-old future “bug saver” looking for a permanent home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Devon is active, expressive and a total ham for the camera.

He told News 4 he wants to be a "bug saver" when he grows up.

His passion for all animals is why he wants to travel to a jungle one day.

"And the one I wish I could keep is piranhas that I could catch,” he said.

In the meantime, Devon is staying busy at school. His adoption worker says he's a strong reader but that's not necessarily his favorite subject.

"Play on the computers. Have recess,” Devon said.

Devon is looking for a place to call home.

"I don't have family, but my adoption worker Tia is trying to find one," he said.

Devon would enjoy having siblings.

"One big brother that's older than me, and then the other one would be about here," he told News 4.

And, you can probably guess what he wants in his bedroom: "Well I could have a pet cockroach or a scorpion or a lizard or a snake."

He is open to a traditional, single or same-sex family.

"As long as they're being nice," he said.

And that's what he deserves.

A kind, loving family to give this adorable bug lover a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Devon, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw Devon on this segment.

