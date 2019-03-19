Alleged gun battle in Tulsa mall parking lot under investigation, police say 

TULSA, Okla. – Police are investigating an alleged gun battle that took place outside of a Tulsa mall.

At around 7 p.m. Monday, police were called to Woodland Hills Mall in south Tulsa.

When police arrived, a total of 15 shell casings were found, some in the parking lot and others near an entrance.

FOX 23 reports police are still investigating what led up to the incident but say two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Officials say a car was hit by gunfire, as well as a wall and the glass door at one entrance.

“People started running away from that door so we thought we’d walk out the other way. As soon as security blocked off that door, we ended up going out the Dillard’s way,” said Donovan Houlian, was was inside the mall during the incident. “It was a little chaotic inside for a little bit.”

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police say they are working to obtain surveillance video and that the suspects are not in custody.