Anadarko mother says her son wasn’t in his right mind during police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. – An Anadarko mother claims her son led police on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit when he wasn’t in his right mind just a day after hitting his head during a car crash.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher Andre Beaver is not your average teen.

“This one is a test. He scored perfect score, 99. Nobody has done it,” Robyn Beaver told News 4, talking about some of her son’s test scores.

Robyn said her valedictorian son has always been an overachiever. She has a large binder that is packed with dozens of awards and honors that helped him get over $80,000 in scholarships to SWOSU.

However, Robyn's son is now behind bars in the Caddo County Jail, where his mom never imagined he’d end up.

“He would never steal a car. He would never. He’s a really law abiding citizen,” Robyn said.

However, according to an arrest affidavit, Christopher did.

After stealing a pickup from a home in Chickasha, Christopher allegedly led authorities on a lengthy pursuit, running through red lights, swerving at a deputy and traveling 68 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone at one point.

Just a day before all of this, Christopher's mom said her son was in a car accident on his way back to school. He allegedly hit his head and hasn’t been the same ever since, not even remembering his home address, vanishing in the middle of the night and, then, committing the crimes.

“I can't even think right now. I haven't been able to sleep. My baby, this is the worst nightmare of my life. And, it's still happening. Nothing has changed since the day I told them he needs medical attention that he was in a car accident,” Robyn said.

Deputies told Robyn, in jail, her son has become aggressive, forcing them to move him to a confined space away from the other inmates.

One of Robyn's son’s high school teachers even sent a letter to the district attorney, saying, in part, “Everything I know about Chris is that he’s a person of good character. I know he made a mistake, and I believe the people need to be held accountable for their actions, but consider this a case of a young man who is very much acting out of character and has something mentally going on due to either the car crash or something similar of the sort.”

“He's not thinking right,” Robyn said. “This is not him. I don't know what happened, but this is not my son.”

Christopher is facing charges of speeding, eluding police, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. He is due in court on September 13 for a competency hearing.

A competency evaluation was done, and Christopher was deemed “dangerous” and not coherent enough to communicate in a logical, understandable way.

Robyn has created a Go Fund Me page, hoping to raise enough money to hire an attorney to defend her son.