Authorities investigate cause of fire at SW Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Fire crews responded to the scene near SW 59th and Walker at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting flames outside of an upstairs apartment unit.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and say damage was caused to only the outside of theunit.

Officials say no one was living in the unit at the time of the incident, but say that there have been several attempted break-ins at the apartment. They are not sure if that played a role in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.