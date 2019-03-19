Authorities give all-clear after suspicious package found in downtown Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Officials say the small package wrapped in tape is a modified sand bag left by maintenance crews.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Oklahoma City.

The bomb squad responded to the scene near North Harvey and Dean A. McGee before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a suspicious package was found in the area and they are investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as some parts near the scene are blocked off.

No other details have been released at this time.