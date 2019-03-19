Authorities give all-clear after suspicious package found in downtown Oklahoma City

Posted 9:53 am, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, March 19, 2019

UPDATE: Officials say the small package wrapped in tape is a modified sand bag left by maintenance crews. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Oklahoma City.

The bomb squad responded to the scene near North Harvey and Dean A. McGee before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a suspicious package was found in the area and they are investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as some parts near the scene are blocked off.

No other details have been released at this time.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.