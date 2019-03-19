City of OKC holding poster contest for students during “Fix a Leak” week

OKLAHOMA CITY – The City of Oklahoma City’s Utilities Department is asking local students to “tap into their creativity” for a poster contest.

It’s “Fix a Leak” week, and the department is holding its inaugural water conservation poster contest from March 18-24.

Students from kindergarten through sixth grade are encouraged to draw or paint a poster that best represents the importance of using water wisely and the impact of water waste from leaks.

The contest is open to students who attend school in the Oklahoma City water service area, including the Oklahoma City, Putnam City, Bethany and Western Heights school districts, and all other schools served by the Oklahoma City Utilities Department.

To enter, students must submit their artwork along with accompanying entry form to:

Oklahoma City Utilities, Water Conservation – Poster Contest

420 W Main Street, Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73102.

Entry forms may be found online at squeezeeverydrop.com, and by clicking here.

The deadline to enter is March 29.

Click here for official contest rules.