Dog, pig abandoned outside Ohio humane society adopted together

Posted 12:52 pm, March 19, 2019, by and

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio - A golden retriever and pig that were abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society have found a new home together.

Shelter Director Haley Predragovich said the dog, Hermione, and the pig, Annie, will go to a home with other golden retrievers and pot-bellied pigs.

Shelter officials said Annie is about 9 years old and has some health concerns. Hermione needed a bath and her hooves were overgrown, the shelter said.

Surveillance video showed a masked man remove the dog from a car at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and tie Annie to a post in front of the shelter. He then placed a cage containing Hermione near the entrance.

A Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals about four hours later.

Investigators said a suspect has been cited for animal abandonment and animal neglect in the case.

