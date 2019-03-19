Eagle Scout project results in installation of flag disposal box at Cleveland County Courthouse 

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma Eagle Scout’s project will fulfill a Cleveland County need, one commissioner says.

Two years ago, Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy reached out to the Boy Scouts after realizing the county needed a place where people could bring aging and damaged flags for appropriate disposal.

Stacy says one young man responded – Life Scout Calder Blackman, Troop 217.

“This is one of those rare times when everything just comes together,” Stacy said. “I and the Commissioners’ Office often receive inquiries in reference to flag disposal and about two years ago I contacted a candidate for Eagle Scout, Calder Blackman, who wanted to make a flag disposal box for his Eagle Scout project.”

Blackman said the project was important to him so that Old Glory could have a proper resting place.

“Mr. Stacy contacted us and they had given him a small box for retiring flags and he was looking for something a little more fitting for our national symbol,” Blackman said. “I thought I could do something that was patriotic and represented what we were looking for.”

The sheriff’s office says Blackman used funds he earned during his six years as a Scout selling popcorn for supplies.

The box can be found across the hall from the Cleveland County Treasurer’s Office, just inside the west entrance of the Cleveland County Courthouse.