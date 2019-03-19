Friends, fellow pilots remember two killed in plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The investigation continues into what led to the deadly plane crash Monday in far northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews were called to Sundance Airport, 13000 Sara Rd., shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday after a corporate jet crashed while landing at the airport, officials said.

On Tuesday, officials from the NTSB on-site started to look into what led to this twin engine jet hitting the ground upside down.

Today, the medical examiner releasing the names of the two pilots 60-year-old Doug Durning and 43-year-old Britton Lee were behind the controls when their 1978 Israel air jet went down on approach to Sundance Airport. Durning was killed on site, and Lee was transported to the hospital where she later passed.

Today, the plane's owner and the owner of Sundance Airport, Jerry Hunter putting this message out on his personal Facebook page, saying in part,

“I was honored to call these skilled aviators my friends. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and those that hold them dear."

There was an outpouring of emotion all over social media today from friends and fellow pilots. One friend talking of Doug Durning says,

“I’m completely in shock. You were so caring.. always putting everyone before yourself. You were full of great advice, words of encouragement, and always put a smile on my face with your witty jokes. You were such an amazing pilot and I’m truly blessed to have known you.”

Another fellow pilot remembers Lee saying,

“It's a shame to lose a really good pilot, person, and friend. And this is a case of that. The world is a poorer place without her. I'll miss her.”

The Sundance Airport official statement is as follows:

As many now know, Doug Durning and Britton Lee were the 2 pilots lost in yesterday’s tragedy. Doug and Britton were beloved by many, especially by everyone here at Sundance Airport. Doug and Britton were highly skilled aviators, and both had decades of experience piloting aircraft. Most recently, they flew the Westwind corporate style aircraft together for the last 2 years. We appreciate your continued prayers for the family and all those that have been impacted by this tragic loss. Currently the NTSB investigation remains active. Sundance airport anticipates reopening very soon.