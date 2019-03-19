× Governor Stitt announces appointments to three agency boards

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than one week after being given sweeping new power over five of the state’s largest agencies, new Gov. Kevin Stitt is taking advantage by appointing new board members to oversee three of them.

Stitt announced on Monday his appointments to the governing boards for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the Office of Juvenile Affairs and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“I appreciate Oklahomans who are stepping up to serve our great state and give their valuable time and knowledge to help deliver a customer-centered government,” said Gov. Stitt. “These appointments ensure that business will continue in the agencies following a new law that now reforms the structure of leadership and delivers more accountability and transparency for Oklahomans.”

Those three agencies alone account for about $2.3 billion in annual state appropriations.

In some cases, Stitt reappointed members who already were serving on the boards under former Gov. Mary Fallin. For example, four of the five members Stitt appointed to the OJA board previously served.

Stitt was also given the power to hire and fire the directors of those agencies and two others.