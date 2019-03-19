× Man who escaped Missouri jail, Oklahoma patrol car captured

SEDALIA, Mo. – Authorities say a kidnapping suspect who escaped from a Missouri jail and an Oklahoma patrol car has been arrested after returning to Missouri.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis was found early Tuesday trying to hide in the attic space of a detached garage in Sedalia, Missouri.

“The night shift responded and set up a perimeter on the garage, made entry, and found him trying to hide in an attic space with a partial floor and rafters,” said Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt said.

Wirt says Davis tried to escape before he was arrested.

“He tried to get away from the officers through going over the rafters, but officers were able to grab him when he got over by a wall and quickly handcuff him,” Wirt said. “We didn’t give him the opportunity to run, to fight, and got him into custody quickly, is what the shift has told me.”

Davis has been missing from Sedalia since escaping from the Pettis County Jail on March 9.

He was recaptured last Wednesday in Heavener, Oklahoma. But police say he was able to escape from a patrol car by crawling into the front seat while handcuffed. He drove the car about 1.5 miles before crashing.

Police suspect he later stole a pickup truck and drove back to Missouri.