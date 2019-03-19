Man who walked away from Ponca City halfway house found in stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City in November of last year was captured in Oklahoma City last week.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Paul Hartsell Jr. walked away from Bridgeway Inc. on November 25 and then stole a van owned by the halfway house.

Hartsell was convicted in Oklahoma County of domestic assault and battery and second-degree burglary.

ODOC announced on Twitter on Monday that Hartsell had been captured near 9th and Penn after Oklahoma City police officers found him in a stolen vehicle.

Officials say he will now be facing an autotheft charge.