Medical examiner identifies man, woman killed in plane crash at Sundance Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The victims killed in a plane crash at Sundance Airport in Oklahoma City on Monday have been identified by the medical examiner.

Emergency crews were called to Sundance Airport, 13000 Sara Rd., shortly after 3:30 p.m. after a medium-sized corporate jet crashed while landing at the airport, officials said. Two people were on board.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, the man was identified as 60-year-old Doug Durning.

A woman, who was also on board, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. She was identified on Monday by the medical examiner as 43-year-old Britton Lee.

The medical examiner says the cases are currently pending.

According to online flight records and the Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA), the aircraft took off from Northwest Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida shortly after 1:30 p.m. Central time. The twin-engine jet crashed while attempting to land at Sundance, officials said. The plane did not catch fire.

"Obviously, this is a tremendously somber day at Sundance Airport. It is truly difficult to find the words to express the sadness that this group is feeling. Everybody here at Sundance is truly a family. They are a very very close community," Deborah Floyd, Sundance Airport spokesperson, told News 4 on Monday. "We do ask for thoughts and prayers for all of those involved here. we are working with all the agencies necessary, to provide any information they may need to work through the scene."

The 1978 IAI-1124 Westwind is owned by the airport, according FAA registration records. The twin-engine turbofan, medium-sized corporate jet seats seven to ten passengers and has a crew of two. When reached by phone Monday, Sundance Airport owner Jerry Hunter told News 4 he knows those killed in the crash and said he would "gladly trade places with either."

It's unclear what may have caused the crash. It's also unknown if the pilot radioed a mayday distress call before the crash.

Federal investigators are scheduled to arrive Tuesday to begin sifting through crash site wreckage and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which will be in charge of the investigation, was notified Monday.

The owner of the airpark and the plane issued this statement on Tuesday on social media.