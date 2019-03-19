× Midwest City man sentenced to prison after shooting at officers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after shooting at Midwest City police officers last year.

Around 6:40 a.m. on May 24, 2018, Midwest City officers were executing a “no-knock” search warrant in the 1200 block of Lauren Lane for evidence related to possession and distribution of controlled substances.

During the execution, officers broke out a bedroom window to enter the home.

Investigators say 52-year-old Anthony Dewayne Hill, of Midwest City, grabbed a 9 mm Ruger pistol from between the mattresses and then fired one round at officers. The round narrowly missed two officers, but officers did not return fire.

A short time later, Hill surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to officials, officers found cocaine and electronic scales in the bedroom closet, and Hill admitted to the officers that he had sold narcotics for approximately two years.

On June 20, 2018, a federal grand jury charged Hill with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, being a felon in possession of a firearm and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to the indictment, on May 24, 2018, Hill possessed with intent to distribute approximately 20.5 grams of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base.

He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and to discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. As part of a plea agreement, the drug-distribution charge was dismissed at sentencing.

On Monday, Hill was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison. After serving his prison sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.