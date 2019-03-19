× Negotiations happening for movie theatre between City of Stillwater, Warren Theatres

STILLWATER, Okla. – The City of Stillwater and Warren Theatres are in negotiations for a movie theatre in the downtown-campus corridor.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a premier place to watch movies in Stillwater,” said Dan Gray, vice president of Warren Theaters, based in Wichita, Kansas.

The city and Warren Theatres are working to find a location within the tax increment finance district and finalize an agreement.

“The Warren Theatres brand is recognized for providing a high-quality theatre experience, offering features like recliner seats, online reservations and concession orders and other best-in-market theatre services for moviegoers,” City Manager Norman McNickle said.

McNickle says he believes the theatre would meet Stillwater residents’ “expectations for quality entertainment.”

“In our 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, 91 percent said it was important to create and attract vibrant, quality development like high-end movie theaters,” McNickle added.