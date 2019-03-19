× Gas leak in NW Oklahoma City results in road closures

OKLAHOMA CITY – A busy street in northwest Oklahoma City is currently shut down following a gas leak.

Fire crews and a hazmat team responded to the scene near NW 150th and Penn at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a private contractor was working near the area on Monday and left when they were finished.

On Tuesday, crews arrived to do more work and smelled natural gas.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, 75 residents at Epworth Villa were moved to safety within the complex on Tuesday.

NW 150th St. between Penn and Serenita Ave. is shut down in both directions as ONG investigates.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.