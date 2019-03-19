× Officers on scene of shooting at SW OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police officers are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in southwestern Oklahoma City.

Officers are investigating a shooting at the Brookwood Village Apartments near 89th and Western.

The victim is said to have been shot in the chest, but there is no word on his condition.

The cause of this incident is still unknown at this time.

No word on a suspect yet.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.