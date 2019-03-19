Oklahoma Conservation Commission hosts free workshop to improve your land’s soil

Posted 8:01 pm, March 19, 2019

Young plant in the morning light on nature background

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have trouble keeping even your grass alive, you might have soil problems, and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission wants to help by providing a free ‘Soil Health 101’ workshop.

This free, hands-on workshop will be at the Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center on March 21 from 1-4 p.m.

This event will be featuring local soil health experts and will help you learn how to improve your soil to grow a better landscape.

Registration for this event is required.

Click here to register.

