Oklahoma family appears on Food Network competition show, wins $10K

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma family with a knack for southern seafood cuisine is now the champion of Food Network's newest competition show!

The Harris Family, owners of Off the Hook Seafood and More, was featured on "Family Food Showdown," where families compete against each other over three rounds of challenges.

They competed against the Santana family and their Cuban-inspired recipes, but it was the Harris family who took the prize - $10,000!

The competition was decided by the Harris's dinner recipe which featured mashed potatoes, fried chicken and a chorizo gravy.

They say they plan to use the money to visit the sea.

