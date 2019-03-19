Oklahoma woman among thousands who say breast implants caused mysterious illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Every year, thousands of women in the United States get breast implants.

But now, there’s a growing number saying their implants are causing unexplained illnesses and symptoms ranging from hair loss to seizures.

Meanwhile, doctors contend there’s no scientific connection.

News 4 spoke to one of the thousands of women pushing for that to change.

“I had gone through [thyroid] cancer, my mom had passed away and my son was sick, so about a year after my cancer I thought, 'I want to do something to make myself feel better,’” said Paula Wilson.

Paula Wilson says 6 months after getting breast implants, her entire life changed – and not in the way she had hoped.

“It got to the point where my muscles were doing their own thing, just throwing things in the air,” Wilson said.

Even after multiple tests, no real answers were found.

That’s when Paula made a drastic decision to have her implants removed.

Soon after, there was a noticeable difference.

“He said, Paula, you're different,” Wilson said. “Your face, your hair, you just sound different, everything about you.”

Tuesday at 10, watch for more on Paula’s difficult journey and one important thing she wants other women to know as the FDA takes steps to help patients like her.