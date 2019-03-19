× Residents temporarily evacuated after laundry room fire at Oklahoma City homeless shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at an Oklahoma City homeless shelter.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the Jesus House near West Sheridan Ave. and McKinley at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials tell News 4 residents were temporarily evacuated after a fire broke out in the laundry room at the shelter.

No one was injured, and officials say the fire caused minor damage to the machines and room.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.