Sooners Hope Experience Pays Off vs. Rebels in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma's men's basketball team has had an up and down season, but the Sooners get a fresh start in the NCAA Tournament and are hoping their experience will pay off in the biggest game and games of the season.

OU will face Mississippi in the first round of the South Region in Columbia, South Carolina, tipping off at 11:40 am on Friday.

The Sooners will be making their sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament in the last seven years, while Ole Miss is making their first apperance since 2015.

In the Rebels' favor, they will be playing on a court they're familiar with, at Colonial Life Arena, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, who like Mississippi play in the Southeastern Conference.