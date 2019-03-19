Wagoner County deputies arrest man accused of lewd molestation

Posted 12:47 pm, March 19, 2019

Charles Frakes

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly molested a child, Wagoner County officials say.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the case on March 16.

Deputies say they were investigating the possible lewd molestation of a 4-year-old child.

Officials interviewed a suspect, Charles Frakes, of Porter, who allegedly confessed to the crime, according to deputies.

He was arrested and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center on a complaint of lewd molestation.

The sheriff’s office is asking that if there are additional victims, to contact investigators at (918)485-3124.

