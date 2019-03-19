What “Off the Hook” owners are doing with $10,000 after Food Network show win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Oklahoma City had a huge night on Monday: they were on the Food Network's Family Food Showdown and the Harris Family won it all.

Both “Off the Hook' locations are hot right now. Always busy, but even more so after winning a Food Network competition show this week.

“I've had to shut my phone off. That's how bad it is. The text messages. The Instagram. The Twitter. The Facebook. The business page, the inbox. It's going crazy right now,” Corey Harris, co-owner of “Off the Hook” said.

"I`m on cloud nine and my phone's been blowing up and it's been crazy around here. Crazy,” Loniesha Harris, boss lady said.

The show aired Monday night. The Harris family competed against the Santana family originally from Cuba for a tough recipe challenge.

“Having the pressure of having 30 minutes and then going up against another awesome family. It was a lot of stress,” Loniesha said.

But in the end only one family could win the prize of $10,000 and bragging rights.

“It was like an unbelievable experience. You get to meet all of the great judges. Get to cook in front of them with all of the pressure of the time,” Son and coworker Daymon Tempson said.

With $10,000 in their pockets, these seafood experts now plan to take in the actual sea.

“Every year we tried to take our kids somewhere for Christmas. We usually go to a cruise. This year we might do something different. We might go to an island,” Corey said.

“I just want to take them to a LEGO Land or something nice for them,” Loniesha said.

A hard-working family getting customers hooked on seafood cuisine.

We also found out you'll be seeing Corey Harris again on the food network.

He told us he can't say too much about it right now, however, Corey told us it will air in April.