17-year-old shot as suspects steal PlayStation inside Tulsa County home

TURLEY, Okla. – A search is underway in northeast Oklahoma after a a teen was shot during a robbery.

Tulsa County deputies responded to a home in Turley at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shots fired and robbery call.

Deputies told FOX 23 three masked suspects entered the home when one of them allegedly shot a 17-year-old in the leg who confronted them. Officials say one of the suspects was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

The suspects then took off with a PlayStation.

Nine people were in the house at the time of the incident, according to deputies.

“There were multiple people in the house and they mostly either saw nothing or have given us very little information at this time,” said one Tulsa County deputy.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.

Deputies say they are working to get more information on the suspects.