Body cam shows officers chase woman accused of stealing ambulance in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials have released body cam of officers chasing a woman who allegedly stole an ambulance in southwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, EMSA medics were taking a patient to the emergency room near SW 44th and Western.

According to Heather Yazdanipour, Director of Regional Medical Response System for EMSA, while taking the patient inside, keys were left in the ambulance.

That’s when someone got into the ambulance and took off.

Officials identified the alleged driver as Erica Toledo, 22.