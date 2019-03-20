Boy known for delivering over 75K doughnuts to officers across the country makes stop in Oklahoma 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A young boy who is traveling across the country with a mission to thank law enforcement officers made a stop in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Dubbed the "Donut Boy," Tyler Carach stopped at the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Midwest City Substation, with dozens of doughnuts in hand, to honor the Sooner state's law enforcement members.

On his deliveries, he can be seen sporting his cape that reads, "I Donut Need a Reason to Thank a Cop."

The 11-year-old has already traveled to more than 40 states and delivered more than 75,000 doughnuts!

Carach says he's enjoyed every state he's been to.

According to TODAY, his idea started a few years ago when he "he saw four officers in a local store and asked if he could use his allowance to buy them a few doughnuts as a snack," adding that the officers were very appreciative of the gesture.

He says "police officers protect us and keep us safe. I wanted to thank them for what they do and risking their lives."