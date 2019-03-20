Braum’s releases six new ice cream flavors, four new sundaes

Spring is here which means summer is right around the corner, so what better time for Braum’s to release six new ice cream flavors and four new sundaes?

The new ice cream flavors are:

Cookie Monster – Loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate cookies.

Oatmeal Cookie – Has hints of brown sugar, granola and almond brittle.

PB & J – A frozen take on a favorite snack that features sweet Concord grape jelly, creamy peanut butter taste and flakes of butter crackers.

Strawberry Blondie – This adds sweet caramel ribbon, chunks of strawberries and blonde brownie bites to the Braum’s classic strawberry flavor.

Spicy Mango Raspberry Fiesta Sherbet – The perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

Deep Raspberry Ganache – It combines chocolate, fudge and raspberry for an ice cream that is rich and delightful.

You can also get the new ice cream flavors in four new sundaes:

Cookie Monster – It has vanilla Bundt cakes topped with the Cookie Monster ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry and sprinkles.

Oatmeal Cookie – In sundae form, this has vanilla Bundt cakes, Oatmeal Cookie ice cream, hot caramel, whipped cream, a cherry and pecans.

Strawberry Blondie – Braum’s uses freshly baked strawberry Bundt cakes, top it with Strawberry Blondie ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, a cherry and sprinkles.

Deep Raspberry Ganache – It is made using chocolate Bundt cakes, Deep Raspberry Ganache ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry and almonds.

All of the new flavors are available for a limited time only.