Father in Payne County kills daughters then himself

RIPLEY, Okla. - Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of what they're calling a murder-suicide.

A father and his two young children were found dead.

The disturbing discovery made late Tuesday night near the town of Ripley in Payne County.

Investigators say Jackie Boyles killed his two little girls and then himself.

The entire community is reeling from this tragedy.

"I just heard the son took his kids lives," said J Bjorgo, a neighbor. "It's just devastating."

Bjorgo was stunned Wednesday morning.

Just up the road from his home, a terrifying scene.

Authorities say a man, identified as Jackie Boyles, killed his two children and then himself.

Bjorgo says he knew the family.

"I know they've got to be devastated," said Bjorgo. "I feel so bad for them. I hurt for them and feel sorry for them. It's just unbelievable."

And, he remembers a lot of good things about Boyles' father.

"I met them right after I moved in here," said Bjorgo. "Anything I needed, any help I needed, they were there. He`s a retired firefighter. He`s a real nice guy."

The Payne County Sheriff's Office says it all started when they received information about a missing person's case out of Lincoln County late Tuesday.

When deputies went to the area, that man was last known to be, off highway 108 and 56th street, they found Boyles and his young daughters, dead.

Bjogro says as a grandfather, this hits close to home.

"I can't believe it," said Bjorgo. "It's got to be horrible. Cute little kids from the pictures I've seen."

He now has a message for the Boyles family.

"If you need anything, Troy, call. You've got my number."

News 4 contacted Boyles attorney, Frank Muret, who was representing Boyles in a Payne County paternity case, but our messages have not been returned.