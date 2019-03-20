× If Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and others admit guilt, prosecutors will drop solicitation charges, source says

Prosecutors have offered to drop charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men accused of soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter, Florida, day spa in exchange for their admission of guilt, a source with knowledge of the investigation said Tuesday.

The 77-year-old billionaire was among more than 100 people linked last month to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a months-long investigation.

Police said Kraft twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. Video footage showed him receiving “paid acts” in a room at the spa and surveillance video shows him being driven to the spa, police Chief Daniel Kerr said last month.

Kraft, who has denied through a spokesman that he committed a crime, has been charged with two counts of solicitation. “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” his spokesman said.

The charges are second-degree misdemeanors and generally carry no more than a 60-day sentence in county jail, according to Mike Edmondson, a spokesman with the State Attorney’s Office in Palm Beach County.

CNN calls to the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office and attorneys for Kraft have not been returned.

Kraft is to be arraigned on March 28.

The plea offer was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.