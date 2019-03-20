× Man faces felony charges after smashing, vandalizing local gas station property with 2×4

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing felony charges after police said he smashed glass and vandalized property at a local convenience store with a 2×4.

The man caught on surveillance video has been identified by Chickasha police as 25-year-old Zachary Ervin. He is seen entering the store quickly with a large piece of wood around 10:30 p.m. Monday and immediately begins a destruction spree.

“We’re talking about shelves, the display, the glass display cases for food items, beating on the counter, yelling at the clerk,” said Lt. Scott Weaver with the Chickasha Police Department. “Basically, just tore the store apart, and just continued for a pretty long time and didn’t leave the shelf standing, knocked everything down in the store.”

According to Weaver, Ervin was not cooperative with police and would not tell them his name or his birthdate.

“He wouldn’t talk to us, wouldn’t speak to us or tell us why he even did this,” he said. “It is unusual when you can’t establish some reason as to why but, sometimes, it can be as simple as they had a bad interaction in there or didn’t like something they purchased there and we’ll never find it out.”

Ervin remains in the custody of the Grady County Jail as of Wednesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property. Bond has been set at $25,000.