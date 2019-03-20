Nick Collison’s jersey the first retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder in historic ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Hordes of fans made sure not to miss an Oklahoma City Thunder first Wednesday night when Nick Collison’s jersey was retired. The No. 4 was raised to the rafters of the Cheseapeake Arena to honor the longtime player.

It's an honor Collison said he couldn't have foreseen, but this is actually the third retired jersey in his career, the first two in high school and college.

The beloved player started in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics. He was one of the few players to make the move with the franchise to Oklahoma City. Collison has been with the team all 15 years of his career.

Collison is credited with helping develop the culture for the team.

His work ethic and devotion to the team recognized by fans statewide.